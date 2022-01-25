Sports update: Local basketball teams play tonight

Games start Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

–The Paso Robles High School Boys Basketball Team travels to Atascadero tonight to take on the Atascadero High School Greyhounds at 6:30 p.m. The Bearcats are looking for their first conference victory.

The Paso Robles girls basketball team plays at home tonight against Orcutt Academy. The teams appear to be evenly matched. The Bearcats are 14-8 for the season. The Spartans are 14-5.

The Atascadero girls basketball team travels to Santa Maria tonight.

The Templeton girls basketball team is at home tonight against the invading Morro Bay Pirates. The Templeton boys basketball team travels to Morro Bay.

All of these high school basketball games begin at 6:30 Tuesday evening.

