Spot fires contained in Atascadero Sunday

No injuries reported, no buildings damaged

– Several spot fires broke out around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the creek bed behind the Atascadero Historical Society Museum.

When a bystander called 911, police and fire arrived within a few minutes. The Atascadero Fire Department parked a truck near the creek bed, and firefighters dragged hoses into the creek bed and extinguished the fires.

No buildings were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for any security video of the area before the fire. Jim Wilkins of the Atascadero Historical Society said there is a camera on the back of the museum, but he doesn’t know if it recorded anything to identify what started the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.