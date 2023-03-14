Spring into savings with Friends of the Library’s ‘March Madness’ sales

Pop-up sale in library lobby, $5 per bag book sale at Backroom Bookstore happening Saturday

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are getting into the March Madness spirit with not one, but two sales this Saturday. The non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting the Paso Robles Public Library through various means, is hosting a pop-up sale in the library lobby at 1000 Spring Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring hundreds of CDs and DVDs at bargain basement prices.

Additionally, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Friends of the Paso Robles Library will be hosting a $5 per bag book sale at their Backroom Bookstore, located inside the Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street. Attendees can fill a grocery bag with books and pay just $5, making this a perfect opportunity to stock up on reading material for the coming months.

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the Paso Robles Public Library through the sale of books, magazines, audio materials, and curated gifts. The organization has been a cornerstone of the community and has provided much-needed support to the library.

For more information about the Friends of the Paso Robles Library or these two March Madness sales, contact Anne Bell at (805) 238-5562.

Share To Social Media