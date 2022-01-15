Spring Semester at Cuesta College begins Jan. 18

Open registration lab available on Jan. 18

– The Spring 2022 semester begins Jan. 18 at Cuesta College with approximately 50-percent of classes with an in-person component on the San Luis Obispo (SLO) and North County campuses. Online course offerings are also available. A complete list of courses is available on the class finder, and students can register at bit.ly/cuestaregistration.

An open registration lab is available on Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Room 3131 on the SLO Campus. The workshop provides step-by-step support for enrollment and class registration. For more information, please email outreach@cuesta.edu or call (805) 546-3140.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in SLO County, some courses initially scheduled to be in-person may be converted online through Jan. 28, at the instructor’s discretion. Affected students will receive communication from their instructor through Canvas or email. All students are asked to continue to monitor myCuesta for important student communications.

For those returning to campus, the vaccine requirement remains in effect. Either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a valid photo ID is required for all students, employees, and visitors who access Cuesta College campuses and facilities. Cleared4 is a digital access pass available to the campus community to show proof of the requirements quickly and easily, with no indication whether the individual is cleared through vaccination or testing.

Free testing is available on both campuses for students and employees. Pre-registration information, locations, days, and times are available at cuesta.edu/vaccine/testing.

Student support services and success programs will continue to be available in person and online through the virtual lobby. Services include academic counseling, registration support, food pantry, transfer planning, and tutoring.

For the spring semester, Cuesta College students may be eligible to receive the following:

Free meals once daily at the SLO Campus or a weekly $40 meal gift card at the North County Campus with a valid Spring 2022 Cuesta College Student ID Card

Free bus rides through Regional Transit Authority (RTA) with a valid Spring 2022 Cuesta College Student ID Card

$300 gas gift card for students who are enrolled in at least six units and purchase a Spring 2022 semester parking pass

$350 voucher towards textbooks and supplies

Emergency grants up to $2,400

The spring semester will operate with health and safety guidelines outlined in the Cuesta College COVID-19 protocols. For regular updates and information on Cuesta College’s ongoing pandemic response, visit cuesta.edu/covid-19.

For questions regarding classes and registration, please call (805) 546-3952 or email register@cuesta.edu.

