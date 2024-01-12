Spring semester starts at Cuesta College

College announces the launch of new cohorts, programs, course offerings

– The spring semester begins Jan. 16 at Cuesta College. Students can find a comprehensive listing of classes on the class finder and register for courses cuesta.edu/admissionsaid/Apply-Register/ through Jan. 28 with instructor approval. The term runs through May 17. Cuesta College also offers less-than-full-term courses that run between three and 17 weeks. Course fees for credit classes are $46 per unit, and noncredit courses are free.

“This spring, Cuesta College is proud to announce the launch of new cohorts, programs, and course offerings in areas such as aviation maintenance, nursing & allied health, and ranch education,” said Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. “These are specifically designed to meet the growing demand and workforce needs of our local and regional communities and build skills in as little as two years.”

As part of the noncredit vocational education program at Cuesta College, non credit ranch education features a new series of free classes that offer practical, hands-on experience in ranching skills. Students will learn and explore animal handling and care, facility repair and construction, forage and pasture management, herding techniques, irrigation, machinery maintenance and operation, and ranch design. Classes are held in a functional ranch on a 75-acre grassland near the San Luis Obispo campus.

The nursing and allied health department will see the return of the medical assisting program. Medical assistants are healthcare providers who typically work in a physician’s office, hospital, or residential care facility. Cuesta College’s medical assisting program, led by Jennifer Chavez, provides a balanced clinical and administrative curriculum and clinical experiences in local community healthcare facilities.

Nursing and allied health is also excited about the launch of a new accelerated track for the registered nursing program, which provides a faster path to nursing education and entry into the workforce. The accelerated program aims to address the critical shortage of registered nurses in San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas. It’s a three-semester program starting this spring and admits a cohort of 30 students.

The Aviation Maintenance Technician (AVMT) program expands its course offerings by launching an evening cohort to accommodate members of the working community who want to transition into aviation maintenance. The Spring 2024 cohort starts this January and will complete the program in the latter half of 2025.

“This intensive training program is meeting a nationwide industry shortage for qualified aircraft mechanics,” said AVMT Program Director Ronnie Overacker. “Cuesta College is especially proud to offer the program in the evening to meet the needs of students who may otherwise be unable to attend courses during the day.”

Now entering its third year, Cuesta College Corps invites current and prospective students to consider making community service a core part of their college experience and prepare for future careers. “Collectively, our Cuesta College Corps fellows have contributed 5,435 hours to community service in San Luis Obispo County, serving at ten different sites across six different cities,” said Dean of Instruction for Creative Arts, Humanities, and Communication Aubrey Kuan Roderick.

College Corps is a statewide, paid service program that provides college students meaningful work in exchange for serving their community. Fellows will earn up to $10,000 for completing community service tackling education, food insecurity, and climate action. The application for the 2024-25 cohort opens in February.

Courses are available at three locations throughout San Luis Obispo County, including campuses in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles and the South County Center at Arroyo Grande High School. Classes are also offered online, and local high school students can participate in the College and Career Access Pathways Program.

For questions regarding classes and registration, call (805) 546-3140, email register@cuesta.edu, or visit the Cuesta College admissions and registration webpage.

