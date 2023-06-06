Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs coming to Vina Robles

Tickets on sale now

– British band Squeeze has announced their Fall American Tour will include a stop on Oct 12 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. This will be Squeeze’s first U.S. foray since their 2021 North American tour with Hall & Oates. Joining the band on the road will be The Psychedelic Furs. Tickets are on sale now.

About the bands

In 1978 Squeeze blasted onto the U.K. music scene during the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records leading to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60’s British Invasion, the L.P. featured “Take Me I’m Yours,” followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction,” “Pulling Mussels From A Shell,” “Black Coffee in Bed,” and “Labeled With Love.”

The band made a mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, “Tempted,” “Hourglass,” and “853-5937” (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums; Spot the Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects.

In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017) along with pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019) and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots, (who joined in 2020.)

Since arriving on the post-punk landscape four decades ago, The Psychedelic Furs, led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler and his bass-wielding brother Tim quickly developed as one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio, scoring hits with “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You,” and “Heartbreak Beat.”

In total, the Furs have released eight studio albums, spawning several compilations, a boxed set, a live concert DVD, and inspiring one of the most iconic motion picture soundtracks of all time. Their latest release, Made Of Rain, became their second-highest charting U.K. Album ever.

Share To Social Media