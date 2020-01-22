Stabbing incident reported in Arroyo Grande



–On Monday, at approximately 10:51 p.m. law enforcement officers were dispatched to 425 S. Elm Street in Arroyo Grande in regards to an assault with a deadly weapon in progress. Officers were advised an unknown subject entered the residence and stabbed a male and then fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim inside of his residence. Officers saw the victim had multiple stab wounds to his chest. Officers on scene rendered emergency medical care to the victim who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening wounds. He is undergoing emergency surgery and is still in critical condition.

The suspect is still outstanding. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5110.

