Staff at local hospitals donate to SLO Food Bank

Twin Cities, Sierra Vista participate in ‘Healthy Over Hungry’ campaign

– Tenet Health Central Coast, which includes Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, presented a donation by staff members today to the SLO Food Bank as a result of its recent Healthy Over Hungry campaign.

The campaign was created to help families that depend on school nutrition programs to be able to feed their children. A donation of just the average cost of a box of cereal can feed a family of four for two days. The SLO Food Bank reports that they distribute food to over 31,000 individuals every month, 28% of whom are children.

The collective staff of the hospitals donated $1,572 in a weeklong campaign and the SLO Food Bank officials said that each dollar could turn into four-to-seven healthy servings, so it is estimated that between 6,288 and 11,004 meals were made possible by the donations of Tenet Health Central Coast staff.

