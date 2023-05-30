Stakeholder input wanted regarding downtown parking program

Business owners, stakeholders encouraged to take survey, attend upcoming Paso Robles City Council meeting

– Downtown businesses and the Paso Robles Main Street Association Parking Committee are seeking stakeholder input and feedback on the downtown parking program in Paso Robles. Stakeholders are also encouraged to attend the upcoming Paso Robles City Council meeting where the parking program will be reviewed.

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete. Responses will be used to develop a proposal to present to the council. The options listed in the survey have been identified by the parking committee and include open parking, timed parking with a free period, a return to the original parking program, conducting a trial of the new $2 per hour program or adopting that plan, or implementing free parking. The survey also includes a space to add other comments or suggestions.

Click here to take the survey.

For more information, email pasodwtnparking@gmail.com or roushja@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook group: Paso Robles Downtown Parking.

