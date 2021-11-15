‘Star Card’ fundraiser brings in $17,000 for scholarships

Funds will go to scholarship program for North County women

– The Paso Robles Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) raised a record $17,000 after expenses for scholarships to support the educational goals of women from all walks of life with their new Star Card fundraiser held in October.

Members of the organization sold $50 Star Cards totaling over $9,000 that entitled card holders to 20% discounts on select purchases provided by 41 local retail partners from Oct. 15 to 24. Sponsors additionally contributed $9,000 to the organization’s Kiper-Twist Fund, a need-based scholarship providing aid primarily to women in North San Luis Obispo County. Recipients must be high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent, and can attend a school of their choice – college, trade schools, or certificated programs – to better provide for themselves and their families.

“The response to our 2021 Star Card fundraiser far exceeded our hopes and expectations,” said Star Card chair Barbara Sefton. “It is such a blessing to be able to expand our giving to women in North County and help them reach for the stars. We hope to build upon and expand the reach of the Star Card next year with the lessons learned with this initial effort.”

The Paso Robles PEO Chapter HL is an active group of about 60 women who through fundraising provide educational opportunities and emergency financial assistance for women locally. Chapter HL awards grants and scholarships to women based on achievement and need, and also assists candidates apply for P.E.O.’s local chapter, California statewide and P.E.O. International loans, grants and scholarship programs. Established in 1992, the Paso Robles chapter has helped 54 women with awards totaling over $127,000 in financial support since 2002.

For information about Paso Robles P.E.O. Chapter HL and the many sources of educational funding available for women through the organization, visit www.PEOpaso.org.

