‘Star Card’ fundraiser raises $15,000 for scholarships

Fundraiser held during the month of October

– The Paso Robles Chapter of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) raised $15,200 after expenses for scholarships to support the educational goals of women from all walks of life with their Star Card fundraiser held in October.

Members of the organization sold $50 Star Cards totaling over $9,000 that entitled cardholders to 20% discounts on select purchases provided by 74 local retail partners. Sponsors contributed $2,500 to the success of the program and additionally contributed $5,500 to the organization’s Kiper-Twist Fund, a need-based scholarship providing aid primarily to women in North SLO County.

Recipients must be high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent and can attend a school of their choice – college, trade schools, or certificated programs – to better provide for themselves and their families.

“The response to our 2022 Star Card fundraiser has again exceeded our hopes and expectations,” said Star Card chair Barbara Sefton. “We are so thankful for the community’s support; it is a blessing to be able to expand our giving to women in North County and help them reach for the stars. We hope to build upon and expand the reach of the Star Card next year with new partners who have expressed an interest in our PEO mission.”

The Paso Robles PEO Chapter HL is an active group of 60 women who through fundraising provide educational opportunities and emergency financial assistance for women locally. Chapter HL awards grants and scholarships to women based on achievement and need, and also assists candidates to apply for PEO’s local chapter, California statewide and PEO International loans, grants, and scholarship programs.

Established in 1992, the Paso Robles chapter has helped 68 women with awards totaling over $157,200 in financial support since 2002. For information about the Paso Robles chapter and the many sources of educational funding available for women through the organization, visit www.PEOpaso.org.

