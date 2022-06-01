Cal Fire declares start of fire season in SLO County

Backyard burning continues to be suspended, agricultural burning requires permits

– Due to current dry weather conditions and increased flammability of forest fuels and grasses, fire season is declared by Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County as of 8 a.m. on June 1.

The declaration includes all state responsibility area lands within the County of San Luis Obispo.

Cal Fire is asking residents to ensure they are prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home.

Here are some tips to help prepare your home and property:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.

The start of fire season does not impact current burning provisions. Backyard burning continues to be suspended; Agricultural burning requires a valid Air Pollution Control District permit along with a Cal Fire LE-5 permit: http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit readyforwildfire.org.

