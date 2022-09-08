State Assembly candidate announces SLO County endorsements

Nohrden running for new district that includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz

– Vicki Nohrden, candidate for California Assembly District 30, recently announced that she has received additional endorsements from San Luis Obispo County leaders.

Nohrden has support from community leaders and elected officials throughout the region, including San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold, County Assessor Tom Bordonaro, Jr., Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno, Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage, and former Mayor Debbie Peterson, among others. Statewide, her endorsements include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, State Senator Shannon Grove, State Assemblymembers James Gallagher, Kevin Kiley, and more.

“I’m proud to stand with Vicki Nohrden for State Assembly,” San Luis Obispo Supervisor Debbie Arnold said. “Vicki is a leader who listens.”

“Our region needs a common-sense, problem solver representing us,” Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage said. “From getting money for our highways to helping families live and work in our region, Vicki is the woman to get the job done.”

In June, Vicki won San Luis Obispo County with more than 49,000 votes in the statewide primary. Her public service includes time on a civil grand jury, as a family liaison for the justice system, and experience as a court-appointed special advocate for children.

“I’ve fought for children, for families, and for taxpayers throughout the region and now, I want to fight for the residents of Assembly District 30,” Nohrden said.

Vicki has lived in Monterey County for 30-plus years with her husband Dan. She previously ran for California State Assembly for District 29 and State Senate for District 17.

To learn more about Vicki and her endorsements, visit www.electvicki.com.

