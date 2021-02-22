Paso Robles News|Monday, February 22, 2021
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » State COVID-19 update: Case total for California reaches nearly 3.5-million
  • Follow Us!

State COVID-19 update: Case total for California reaches nearly 3.5-million 

Posted: 6:30 am, February 22, 2021 by News Staff

what should an employer do if employee tests positive for covid-19 coronavirus

–On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19.

Statewide COVID-19 data as of Today

  • California has 3,441,946 confirmed cases to date. Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
  • There were 6,760 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday.
  • The 7-day positivity rate is 3.1-percent and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.5-percent.
  • There have been 47,043,348 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 229,472 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
  • As total case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 49,105 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
  • As of Feb. 21, providers have reported administering a total of 7,320,679 vaccine doses statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. The CDC reports that 8,832,770 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 9,264,515 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of Jan. 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

Blueprint summary (as of Feb. 16)

  • 52 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier
  • 3 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier – Del Norte, Mariposa, and Plumas
  • 3 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier – Alpine, Sierra, and Trinity

 

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties

For additional data and updates from the state, click here.

Advertisement




Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.