State COVID-19 update: Case total for California reaches nearly 3.5-million

–On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19.

Statewide COVID-19 data as of Today

California has 3,441,946 confirmed cases to date. Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 6,760 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 3.1-percent and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.5-percent.

There have been 47,043,348 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 229,472 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As total case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 49,105 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Feb. 21, providers have reported administering a total of 7,320,679 vaccine doses statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. The CDC reports that 8,832,770 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 9,264,515 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of Jan. 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

Blueprint summary (as of Feb. 16)

52 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

3 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier – Del Norte, Mariposa, and Plumas

3 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier – Alpine, Sierra, and Trinity

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties

For additional data and updates from the state, click here.

