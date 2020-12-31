State deploys over 1200 medical personnel for COVID-19 response efforts

–Enhancing efforts to protect healthcare workers and patients alike, the State of California – through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Health and Human Services Agency – has deployed 1,280 medical personnel to healthcare facilities across the state.

These deployments are part of an ongoing effort by the state to relieve stress on the medical care system during the current surge in cases and hospitalizations. These personnel are helping to ensure necessary healthcare staffing for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities because of COVID-19.

“Strengthening the public health workforce is critical to our ability to protect lives during this latest wave of COVID-19 cases,” said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. ­­”These deployments are an important first step in helping health facilities get the staffing resources they need.”

“Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to providing a safe work environment for healthcare personnel while also maintaining high-quality medical care for patients across the state,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

Like other lines of effort to support the healthcare system including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Alternate Care Sites, this staffing is another tool in the State of California’s multi-pronged approach to enhance and complement work of our hospital systems and local government.

The following is a breakdown of the 1,280 personnel currently deployed:

California National Guard – 159

Cal Mat – 154

Health Corps – 16

Federal Personnel – 75 (Department of Defense), 64 (United States Health & Human Services)

Contracted Personnel – 812

Total – 1,280

The State of California has also opened several alternate care sites in an effort to decompress local hospital systems. These alternative care sites are providing care for patients who do not need care in an intensive care unit and easing the strain on the health care delivery system. This will allow hospitals to focus their resources on those with the most acute needs. View a list of current alternative care sites.

In addition to effort to increase staffing and bed space alternative care sites, the State of California has also procured hundreds of millions of pieces of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including N-95 respirators, procedure masks, gowns, face shields and gloves. View PPE distribution data.

Learn more about the state of California’s efforts to combat COVID-19: www.covid19.ca.gov.

