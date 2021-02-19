State issues new guidelines for youth sports

–The California Department of Public Health released revised youth sports guidelines today. The guidance provides direction on outdoor and indoor youth and recreational adult sports activities. It applies to all organized youth sports and recreation— including school- and community-sponsored programs, and privately-organized clubs and leagues — and adult recreational sports. This guidance does not apply to collegiate or professional sports. Additionally, this guidance does not apply to community events, such as marathons, half-marathons, and endurance races. The new guidance will take effect Feb. 26.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Our kids have been on the sidelines for nearly a year. Players, parents, and coaches have been asking the state for months for revised guidelines that would allow kids to safely participate in sporting events. Today’s changes, while an improvement on the status quo, should have been made months ago.

“That said, I am glad to see a step in the right direction. This may not be a touchdown, but it is positive yardage.”

Cunningham and more than 40 other legislators have supported the #LetThemPlay campaign’s stated goal of resuming youth sports.

Today’s announcement from CDPH allows outdoor contact sports to resume when the county has an adjusted case rate of less than 17 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

