State orders more business sector closures for SLO County starting Thursday

–In efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, the California Department of Public Health has ordered the closure of several industries in San Luis Obispo County, effective Thursday until further notice from the state.

Today marks the third consecutive day that San Luis Obispo County has appeared on the watch list for exceeding the state’s criteria for its COVID-19 case rate. As a result, the following sectors and activities are ordered to close or limit operations to outdoor services only starting on July 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry:

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Places of worship

• Indoor protests

• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov.

• Personal care services (e.g., nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, estheticians, and facial services)

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Indoor malls

“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is discouraging news, but we do not want to see a surge in hospitalized cases here.”

On Monday, July 13, the state ordered additional restrictions statewide. Bars, breweries, pubs, and brewpubs were ordered to close indoor and outdoor operations, unless they are offering sit-down meals outdoors and comply with guidance issued on June 28.

The following sectors were also ordered to close indoor services statewide on Monday and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry when operating outdoor services: dine-in restaurants may continue outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery services; wineries and tasting rooms may continue outdoor services and tastings; family entertainment centers (e.g., bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, arcades, and movie theaters) may continue to provide outdoor services. Drive-in movie theaters may continue to operate; zoos and museums may continue outdoor attractions; and cardrooms may continue outdoor services.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

