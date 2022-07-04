State Parks awards grants to improve locally-operated parks

Recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, parking lots

– California State Parks last week announced $4.6 million in grant funding from Proposition 68 to renovate aging infrastructure in need of repair within seven locally-operated California state parks. Awarded through the Locally Operated State Park Program, grant recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, and parking lots.

“Investments in public outdoor spaces are investments in the health of those who use them,” stated State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Congratulations to the grant recipients and thanks for taking care of California’s state parks for the enjoyment of all.”

The complete list of awardees is listed below:

San Luis Obispo County:

• County of San Luis Obispo will receive $705,250 to renovate the picnic/BBQ area and parking lot near Veteran’s Hall at Cayucos State Beach.

Santa Barbara County:

• City of Carpinteria will receive $226,800 to renovate the Linden beach area and plaza, landscaping, and minor electrical and lighting upgrades at Carpinteria State Beach.

Alameda County:

• East Bay R.P.D. will receive $600,000 to replace the sewer and water utilities at Crown Memorial State Beach.

Colusa County:

• City of Colusa will receive $642,950 to rehabilitate the septic system, dump stations, automatic pay machine and turf renovation, and to replace the damaged boarding float, picnic, and campground features at Colusa Sacramento River State Recreation Area.

Los Angeles County:

• City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs will receive $450,000 to renovate the gazebo, canopy and fountain at Watts Tower State Historic Park.

• City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks will receive $1,500,000 to enhance Rio de Los Angeles State Park with three soccer fields, a picnic area, landscaping, lighting, and security cameras. A parking lot will also be upgraded, along with pathways to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

• County of Los Angeles will receive $500,000 to renovate the picnic area, pathways, and restroom for ADA compliance at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area to improve accessibility.

State Parks has agreements with public, nonprofit, and private entities to operate or co-manage 96 state park units that leverage resources and community connections to increase capacity of state parks to provide enhanced visitor service while protecting and preserving natural and cultural resources consistent with the department’s mission.

These awards were funded with Proposition 68 funding – the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68).

“All Californians deserve the benefits of being outdoors in healthy, inviting places,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “These grants should make improvements that will give people one more reason to visit and enjoy our world-renowned state parks.”

