State releases new guidance for more industries to reopen

–State health officials have issued new guidance for several business sectors to reopen no sooner than this Friday, June 12.

County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, reviewed each guidance document and has approved the reopening for those additional industries.

The new state guidance addresses:

• Statewide: Schools; childcare (updated); day camps; casinos operated by sovereign tribal nations; entertainment production (music, film and television); and professional sports without live audiences; and

• Counties with variances: Campgrounds, RV Parks, and outdoor recreation; hotels, lodging and short-term rentals; cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks; family entertainment centers and movie theaters; restaurants, bars, and wineries; museums, galleries, zoos, and aquariums; and fitness facilities.

Click here to see more information about specific industries and the steps required to reopen your business.

As stay-at-home orders are modified, the county says it is essential that businesses take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of workers and customers. Key business practices include physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, use of face coverings by employees and patrons, frequent handwashing, regular cleaning and disinfecting, and training employees on their COVID-19 prevention plan. Businesses planning to resume operations on June 12 or thereafter must review the State guidance, conduct a risk assessment, and complete the self-certification form available at Emergencyslo.org/reopening.

“The county is committed to moving forward and reopening our communities. I reviewed the state’s guidance documents and our most current local data prior to approving these industries to reopen,” said Dr. Borenstein. The County Health Department and California Department of Public Health will continue to monitor local indicators.

At this time, the state continues to discourage out-of-area tourism. Organized sports that involve physical contact such as basketball, baseball, soccer, and football are currently not permitted by the state; in addition to playgrounds, waterparks, sauna, steam baths, and spas.

It is recommended that fitness facilities and other venues designate special hours of operation for seniors and medically vulnerable populations. The county disallows indoor group fitness classes and will reevaluate this guidance in three weeks. For COVID-19 and specific industry reopening updates, visit ReadySLO.org. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 related questions.

