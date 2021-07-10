State Route 41 one-way traffic control planned in Kings County

-The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced one-way traffic control on State Route 41, north of Kettleman City, in Kings County for maintenance operations.

One-way traffic control will be in effect:

• On State Route 41 between Omaha Avenue and Quail Avenue beginning Monday, July 12 through Thursday, July 15. Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to give themselves additional travel time or take an alternate route if possible.

Maintenance crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time with the use of flagging personnel in the work zone. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to maintenance vehicles.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during roadway maintenance operations.

Caltrans would like to thank commuters for their patience during this project and remember to please “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

