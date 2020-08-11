State supervisors endorse Cunningham for assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has received the endorsement of the Association of California State Supervisors (ACSS) for his 2020 reelection. ACSS represents over 9,500 state-employed supervisors, managers and confidential employees in every state department and agency.

“Assemblyman Cunningham has demonstrated his commitment to improving the professional lives of state employees throughout his district,” said Todd D’Braunstein, President of ACSS. “Jordan’s legislative track record and willingness to work across the aisle has had an incredibly positive impact on his Central Coast constituents.”

Since he was first elected to the Legislature in 2016, Cunningham has coauthored more than 350 bills authored by Democrats and has established himself as one of the most bipartisan legislators in the Assembly.

Cunningham, a former San Luis Obispo County prosecutor, received ACSS’s endorsement in 2018, as well.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

To learn more about Jordan, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

Share this post!

email

Related