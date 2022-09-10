State to reimburse $16,000 to Templeton Community Service District

Funds will pay for overtime, electrical work

– The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) on Friday announced the approval of more than $16,000 in reimbursements to help the Templeton Community Services District cover overtime costs and the replacement of a variable frequency drive that serves as the main electrical feed to Smith Well.

The $16,080 in reimbursements include $14,618, which represents the state’s 75-percent share of the district’s $19,491 in costs that were incurred by the district related to work that is eligible for reimbursement under the California Disaster Assistance Act (CDAA), plus $1,461 to help the city cover its administrative costs.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of Emergency Proclamation for San Benito and Santa Cruz counties on Jan. 29 authorized the reimbursement of costs for public agencies and certain private non-profits in those counties, as well as in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

Work eligible for reimbursement included 10 hours of overtime and the replacement of an electrical pole that serves the main electrical feed to Smith Well and toppled when the storm caused a tree to fall on it during the storm. The downed power pole caused a power surge that fried the VFD.

More information on the California Disaster Assistance Act is available at https://www.caloes.ca.gov/cal-oes-divisions/recovery/public-assistance/california-disaster-assistance-act

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related