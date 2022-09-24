State will issue California IDs for undocumented residents

Governor touts economic inclusion and opportunity

– As other states target migrants and immigration, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the signing of legislation that will “support immigrants, advance equity, and expand opportunity,” according to a news release.

Undocumented Californians will be able to obtain an official state identification card, “a critical step for inclusion and meaningful participation in our communities and economy,” Newsom said.

The move will allow street vendors to apply for local health permits, supporting better economic inclusion and opportunity.

Immigrant students will have improved access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and to ESL courses at community colleges. Additionally, immigrant student borrowers will have more options to finance their college educations.

The new law provides low-income Californians, regardless of their immigration status, eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters. The law will require Cal/OSHA postings be provided in various languages. It creates an alternate plea scheme be created for defendants charged with drug offenses, which mitigates particular harm for noncitizen Californians.

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” said Newsom. “We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”

A full list of the bills in the package can be found here.

For the full text of the bills, visit http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

