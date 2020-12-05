Stay-at-home order for SLO County could begin Sunday

–San Luis Obispo County is likely to be forced into a strict stay-at-home order on Sunday after the Southern California region’s ICU bed capacity fell to 13.1-percent.

California health officials announced this week that if ICU bed capacity were to fall below the 15-percent level, a stay-at-home-order would be triggered.

The “region” includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

Currently, San Luis Obispo County has 53 hospital beds in the ICU available with one in use. The county has a total of 369 hospital beds with 13 currently in use by COVID patients.

San Luis Obispo County added 81 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon and also four more deaths that they attribute to the virus. There are currently 794 active cases, the county reports.

Five Bay Area regional counties are already enforcing the strict new order, even though their ICU capacity has not yet fallen below 15-percent.

Sadly, 4 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 42. One person was in their 50s and did not have any underlying medical conditions. One person in their 60s and two in 90s were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. (1/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 4, 2020

Highlights of new order

Restaurants must close both indoor and outdoor dining. Takeout and delivery permitted.

Bars and wineries must close both indoors and outdoors.

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and personal care services must close

All retail stores may stay open at 20-percent capacity.

Private gatherings of any size are prohibited.

