New mobile dog grooming business now serving North County

Service allows dogs to be pampered without the nervous emotions that come with being in an unfamiliar environment

–Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming, a new local mobile dog grooming service, offers a totally self-contained grooming salon on wheels in the convenience of your driveway. The mobile van is equipped with a generator, water heater, air conditioner, fresh and gray water tanks, and all the conveniences of a regular grooming salon.

“Many grooming salons keep your dog in a crate until they are ready to be groomed,” said Josh Stegman. “We allow a safe and clean environment to keep your pet looking its best.”

Many families do not have time to take proper care of their dogs, according to Stegman, and he says it can be challenging for dog owners to load their pet into a car and take them to a salon. Making two trips to the groomer can be eliminated with one simple visit from Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming.

Stegman says he is dedicated to making the grooming experience positive, enjoyable, and relaxing for pets and their pet parents. This service allows the dogs to be pampered without the nervous emotions that come with being around several animals in an unfamiliar environment. “Your dog feels great because it’s already at home!”

For more information about Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming’s service or to schedule an appointment call (805) 296-8973, or visit their website at Stegman Dog Grooming.

