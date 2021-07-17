Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 17, 2021
Stephenie Walker promoted to Interim Principal of Speck Elementary 

Posted: 8:21 pm, July 16, 2021 by News Staff
Stephanie Walker

Stephanie Walker.

Walker has been a teacher and guidance specialist for the last eight years

-Stephenie Walker has been promoted to Interim Principal of Speck Elementary. Walker has been a teacher and guidance specialist in the district for eight years and has “impressed all with her talent, positive attitude and ability to step into any situation and succeed,” according to a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District newsletter.

“Due to the domino effect of the unexpected resignation of Flamson Middle School Principal, Tim Vincent, last month we needed a leader for Speck Elementary and with her exuberance and ‘can do’ attitude we believe Stephenie will be an ideal Interim Principal,” writes the district. “We thank her for her willingness to tackle the job on such short notice.”

