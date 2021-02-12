Steve Key & BanjerDan playing Saturday at Sculpterra Winery



Singer-songwriters Steve Key and BanjerDan will share the Sculpterra Winery sculpture garden stage for an afternoon of live music this Saturday.

Dan Mazer, a.k.a. BanjerDan, is a banjo player from the Washington, DC area, currently living in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Los Gatos His music is an Americana mix, rooted in straight-ahead bluegrass and branching out to include folk, country, blues, oldies, and other styles. Steve Key’s latest album, “How I Learned to Drink,” also includes a co-write with BanjerDan, “Whiskey & Me.” You can listen to it at https://stevekey.bandcamp.com/

The show runs 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles, (805) 226-8881. No cover charge, all ages welcomed.

