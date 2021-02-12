Paso Robles News|Friday, February 12, 2021
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Steve Key & BanjerDan playing Saturday at Sculpterra Winery
  • Follow Us!

Steve Key & BanjerDan playing Saturday at Sculpterra Winery 

Posted: 6:09 am, February 12, 2021 by News Staff


Singer-songwriters Steve Key and BanjerDan will share the Sculpterra Winery sculpture garden stage for an afternoon of live music this Saturday.

Dan Mazer, a.k.a. BanjerDan, is a banjo player from the Washington, DC area, currently living in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Los Gatos His music is an Americana mix, rooted in straight-ahead bluegrass and branching out to include folk, country, blues, oldies, and other styles. Steve Key’s latest album, “How I Learned to Drink,” also includes a co-write with BanjerDan, “Whiskey & Me.” You can listen to it at https://stevekey.bandcamp.com/

The show runs 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles, (805) 226-8881. No cover charge, all ages welcomed.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Wine
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.