Steve Martin qualifies as Paso Robles mayoral candidate

Nomination petition accepted by county clerk

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin is off and running for a third term. The Clerk’s Office of San Luis Obispo County notified local election officials today that Martin’s nomination paperwork is in order and that he is qualified for the November ballot.

“It’s the first hurdle of the campaign,” said Martin. “I’m thankful for everyone who signed my nomination petition and for all those who wanted to. Twenty valid signatures are required and my petition filled up quickly. I am supremely thankful for the opportunity to serve our wonderful city and look forward to great things for all of us during the next four years. We are making great strides in accomplishing the goals our citizens have set: improved public safety, street maintenance, and economic development.”

Martin said he will run a positive campaign concentrating on the city’s progress and his contributions to it.

“I am experienced, effective, and endorsed,” said Martin. “I invite everyone to become involved in my campaign.”

Martin is also leading the charge for a spaceport license for the Paso Robles Airport. That license could pave the way for a new tech corridor that would attract businesses and jobs.

“We’ve already received letters of interest from space-related businesses around the world,” said Martin. “We are also working closely with local businesses and educational facilities such as Cal Poly and Cuesta.”

Mayor Pro-Tem endorses Martin

John Hamon, Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Paso Robles, has endorsed Mayor Steve Martin for re-election. Hamon, a life-long resident of the area and prominent businessman, expressed his support in a recent statement.

“I have been honored to serve with Mayor Martin since his election to our City Council in 2014. His vast knowledge of City government and Paso Robles history, combined with strong leadership skills has led our city masterfully through these past eight years. He has put forth an attainable vision for job creation to spur economic growth for Paso Robles through new opportunities such as our planned tech corridor and a Space Port certification for our airport. I know that he is committed to Public Safety, maintaining our streets and infrastructure along with our level of service that our Roblans have come to expect. He works well in collaborating with his council colleagues on common-sense solutions that use taxpayer funds wisely. Mayor Martin has my full support.”

Mayor Martin welcomed Hamon’s support saying “John and I have worked very well together over the years. We sometimes come at challenges from different perspectives, but we always reason together with mutual respect to arrive at the best solutions for Paso Robles. He is a dedicated and effective public servant and I’m honored to have his support.”

More endorsements for Martin

Endorsements continue to flow from local residents for Mayor Steve Martin’s re-election bid. Endorsements are registered on Martin’s campaign website, www.martinformayor.org. The latest endorsement comes from Paul and Debbie Viborg.

“We have known Steve for the better part of 30 years and in that time Steve as ALWAYS put Paso Robles and its residents at the top of his list,” said Paul Viborg. “Whether it is a public event benefiting the citizens of our town and surrounding communities, new buildings, roads or an awards banquet, Steve is there in support of all of it. His decisions on issues facing our town are made with the people of Paso Robles in the forefront. His heart and soul is, and has always been, to be the “voice” for the people of Paso Robles. It is because of his commitment to our hometown that he has our vote for Mayor.”

Mayor Martin welcomed Viborg’s support saying “The Viborg family is well known for its commitment and contributions to our city. I’m very thankful they have chosen to support me in this re-election effort.”

Martin has served on the Paso Robles City Council since 2012. He has served as Mayor since 2014. Prior to that Martin served on the Council from 1987 to 1996 and as Mayor from 1988 to 1990.

For more information about Mayor Martin’s candidacy visit www.MartinForMayor.org.

