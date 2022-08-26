Steve Martin to kick off re-election campaign at event

Event to be held at Paso Robles Inn on Wednesday, Aug. 31

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin will officially begin his campaign for re-election at a kick-off event at the Paso Robles Inn on Wednesday, Aug. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Martin is running for a third term as Paso Robles mayor.

“I’m very grateful for the wide range of support that has emerged already,” said Martin. “This event will be the launch of my campaign to continue leading Paso Robles toward the goals set by our citizens including enhanced public safety, accelerated street repairs and economic development for a stronger local economy and new employment opportunities.”

Martin said the event will provide an opportunity to meet and thank supporters who are invited to gather at the Paso Robles Inn, 1103 Spring St., at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. He is scheduled to address the crowd shortly after 6 p.m.

“I am experienced, effective, and endorsed,” said Martin, “and I respectfully ask for everyone’s vote in the upcoming election.”

For more information about Martin’s experience, effectiveness as mayor, and endorsements, visit www.MartinForMayor.org. To add your name to those attending the kick-off event click here to sign up.

