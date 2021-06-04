Stitch up a ‘dinosaur pet’ with the Paso Robles Library

Craft kits available for popular Try It! Tuesdays program

–The Paso Robles Library’s revamped “Try It! Tuesdays” maker class continues with Grab & Go kits containing everything needed to stich up a “dinosaur pet” this July. Tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to “try it!” with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab & Go kits are available a week before the program while supplies last.

Starting Wednesday, July 14, pick up a felt dinosaur kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, July 20, at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to stitch up a felt dinosaur friend! This simple project is great for beginners.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

