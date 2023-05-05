Stolen firearms, large quantity of heroin found in South County home

Michael Santiago, 26, of Santa Maria, arrested

– On Tuesday, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria. Detectives had information a resident of the home was suspected of selling narcotics in San Luis Obispo County. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Michael Santiago of Santa Maria.

During the search of the home and an associated vehicle, detectives discovered a 9mm handgun as well as a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo.

Additionally, a large quantity of heroin was found. In all more than 166 grams of heroin were discovered. The estimated street value of the heroin if sold by the gram would total approximately $10,000 to $13,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm will be filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

