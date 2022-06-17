Stopped fuel truck slows traffic on Highway 101 North 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 18, 2022
Posted: 8:08 am, June 17, 2022 by News Staff

Stall reported shortly before 1 p.m. in North County

– Traffic was backed up on Highway 101 North between the interchange of Highway 46 East and Paso Robles Street due to a disabled fuel truck yesterday, according to multiple reports.

The truck was first reported around 12:48 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to remove this truck. A sign at Niblick Rd. advised drivers of the slowdown.

Cal Trans District Five posted the following Tweet:

