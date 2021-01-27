Storm damage forces move of COVID-19 vaccine clinic in SLO

–Storm damage today at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in San Luis Obispo will force the county to postpone tomorrow’s appointments and move Friday’s appointments to a new location.

“The storm did some real damage at our existing clinic in San Luis Obispo, so we will open our new Cuesta College clinic earlier to make sure that people can still get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Anyone with an appointment at the SLO clinics on Thursday or Friday are being notified of the changes.”

Thursday’s appointments in SLO

Everyone who has an appointment at the SLO clinic on Thursday will still have an appointment, but those appointments will be postponed to Thursday, February 4 at Cuesta College.

Friday’s appointments in SLO

All appointments currently scheduled for the SLO clinic on Friday, Jan. 29 will not be postponed, but will move from the current location at Sierra Way to the new location at Cuesta College.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sierra Way was originally supposed to move to Cuesta College starting on Monday, Feb. 1, as part of the county’s plan to expand its vaccination efforts. However, the county moved up the timeline for the safety and comfort of everyone at those clinics.

“We made the right call closing the site today due to the storm and will be prepared to reopen at Cuesta College on Friday,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Our first priority is the safety and health of our community members. The Cuesta College site offers more indoor space, taking us one step closer toward our goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day in a safe and comfortable way.”

The Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinics will remain open, as observation areas have been safely moved inside to accommodate social distancing.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in SLO County, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccine or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. The county’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444, which is now open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

