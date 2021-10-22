Storm in the forecast for North County

First significant rainfall of the season could be coming this weekend

– Rainfall is on it’s way to Paso Robles, according to weather reports. Weather Underground is predicting 1.14-inches of rain possible on Sunday and an additional .21-inches on Monday morning.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting that, “an intense cold front will move through the Central Coast late Sunday into early Monday with fresh gale-force to whole gale-force (47 to 63 mph) southerly winds and 1 and 3 inches of rain with multiple feet of snow above 7,500 feet.”

The #ECMWF & #GFS models continue to indicate an intense cold front will move through the Central Coast late Sunday into early Monday with fresh gale-force to whole gale-force (47 to 63 mph) southerly winds and 1 and 3 inches of rain with multiple feet of snow above 7,500 feet. pic.twitter.com/lfFgEoLvey — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 21, 2021

Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. Paso Robles City staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The city continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Should you wish to make sand bags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the city Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic below). Please make sure to bring a shovel.

Empty sand bags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), please visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website:

http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important Emergency Contact Information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

