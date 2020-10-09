Street maintenance to take place in Montebello Oaks and Kleck Neighborhoods

–Slurry Seal Construction is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 (weather permitting), and will take one day.

Because the annual slurry seal project came in under budget, the city was able to do some additional streets and construction will take place on Monday, Oct. 12.

The contractor will be distributing doorhanger notifications to affected residents with more details about the project this Thursday. Expect to also see no parking signs going up Thursday, Oct. 8.

About resurfacing

Most resurface projects in town are prioritized by maintenance needs of a particular road and are repaired by one of three optional asphalt rehabilitation methods:

Slurry Seal

Slurry Seal uses slurry, an asphalt product that looks like thick oil when poured or sprayed out of a truck or tank. Slurry sealing helps keep the top asphalt layer from opening, thereby preventing damage caused by water intrusion. When a street’s surface is beyond surface repair an overlay becomes necessary. More details

Overlay

Overlay involves grinding the existing asphalt surface down sometimes as much as 2 inches and replacing it with 2 inches of new asphalt material. In addition, fiber matting is installed over the ground surface to further strengthen the overlay. In the most extreme cases, a road may be deteriorated past the point of an overlay, requiring complete road reconstruction.

Re-pavement

Re-pavement, the most extensive and costly, entails removing existing asphalt material and the base material beneath it.

Asphalt

Asphalt can be installed in a wide outdoor temperature range; it is not uncommon to install new asphalt concrete (AC) anywhere from 35 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. More important than the outside temperature is the AC temperature. It starts out at more than 325 degrees and in order for it to lie correctly and seal properly it can be no cooler than 300 degrees (except pothole patching). City inspectors monitor this on all new asphalt projects.

