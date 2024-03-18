Streets closed, arrests made as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations escalate in SLO

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department took enforcement action in neighborhoods adjacent to Cal Poly during St. Patrick’s Day-related parties, resulting in citations and arrests for various infractions.

Disturbance calls began as early as 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, as celebrations kicked off in several neighborhoods. The department deployed maximum personnel to address disturbances proactively.

Citations were reportedly issued for noise violations, unruly gatherings, open container violations, public urination, and public intoxication as violations were reported. Enforcement actions, including arrests and citations, continued as disturbances escalated.

An estimated six to seven thousand individuals congregated in streets near the Cal Poly campus. For public safety, the police department closed off streets surrounding Hathaway and Bond at approximately 6 a.m. due to the large gatherings.

Despite challenges, no major incidents were reported within the city, police said, however, several cars sustained damage in the neighborhoods during the large gathering. Mutual aid support was provided by various law enforcement agencies, including the Cal Poly Police Department, Cal State Police, California Men’s Colony, and the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC). Further details on the number of arrests and citations will be provided in the coming days.

The partying left several university buildings trashed, according to reports. “I’m disappointed and disgusted as I write to you today about the behavior that some of our students and campus visitors displayed when they took part in early morning St. Patrick’s Day partying that caused significant damage to Muir Hall and several other University Housing facilities,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in an email.

