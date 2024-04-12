Streets to close for slurry seal treatment next week

Treatment will require full street closures on April 15 and 16 on alternating sections of Salida Del Sol and Vista Cerro

– The City of Paso Robles is notifying residents of the Salida Del Sol and Vista Cerro Drive Neighborhoods of an upcoming slurry seal treatment scheduled for April 15 and 16.

The treatment is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance the condition of its streets and is funded by state gas tax. This proactive approach aims to ensure safer and smoother roadways while extending the life of the pavement, according to the city.

The project will necessitate full street closures as shown on the included map and as follows:

April 15 closure (green hashmarks): south end of Salida Del Sol and north end of Vista Cerro

April 16 closure (black dots): north end of Salida Del Sol and south end of Vista Cerro

Emergency services, trash services, and residents have been duly informed to minimize inconvenience during this period.

In addition to the slurry seal treatment, the project includes the application of new thermoplastic striping and pavement markings.

Residents are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and adhere to all posted signage and detours during the scheduled closures.

For more information, contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

