Student athletes compete in Central Coast Middle School Wrestling Championships

Lewis Middle School places second as a team

– Over the weekend, Daniel Lewis Middle School and George Flamson Middle School wrestlers traveled to Nipomo High School for the Central Coast Middle School Wrestling Championships. The league’s middle schools include Lewis, Flamson, Atascadero, Los Osos, Laguna, Mesa, and Mackenzie.

Last year Lewis won the league championships and brought home the trophy. This year Lewis placed second as a team and was two points away from winning the championship.

“I am very proud of all the wrestlers that competed this weekend,” says Coach Nate Ybarra, “This year we had a lot more dual meets and we also had added a few more tournaments including hosting a tournament at the high school. Middle school wrestling is getting more and more competitive each year by adding more teams to the league and making rivalries within the league.

“The kids are learning how to compete, they are learning how to lose, and they are learning how to win… Paso Robles is continuing to provide a competitive wrestling environment so the wrestlers are seeing success and growth in the sport of wrestling.

“This next year at the high school level I am very excited to be working with another great group of ninth graders coming from Flamson and Lewis. At the high school level, we are building a very strong and young team where in two years from now when these 9th graders are juniors they’re going to be ranked in the state of California and be a top 20 school.”

Lewis Middle School results

Head Coach Jayson Davidson

87 lbs: 4th place Dominic Fonts

87 lbs: 1st Colton Fredrick

93 lbs: 4th Silas Cole

109 lbs: 1st Blake Rede

115 lbs: 1st Gabriel Morones

121 lbs: 1st Nathan Fonts

128 lbs: 1st Hunter Maciel

133 lbs: 3rd Taylor Twisselman

146 lbs: 3rd Vince Llamas

155 lbs: 3rd Mason Pollock

165 lbs: 2nd Alex Olvera

165 lbs: 4th Tycon Ahumada

176lbs: 1st Ellis Copper

Flamson Middle School results

Head Coach Mike Ciccarelli, assistant Coach Ian Rodrigues

81 lbs: 1st Vander Gibson

139 lbs: 1st Christian Hernandez

146 lbs: 1st Ashton Wirkus

154 lbs: 2nd Cole Rice

165 lbs: 1st Blaine Lowry

176 lbs: 3rd Christian Jimenez

226 lbs: 2nd Mauricio Campoverde

Girls results:

Maddison Doiel 1st

Estefani Jimenez 2nd

Melanie Cerron 2nd

