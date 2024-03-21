Student comment at local school prompts police investigation

Authorities determined the student did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus, despite the comment

– A student at Saint Rose Catholic School made an inappropriate comment on Wednesday, prompting a response from the Paso Robles Police Department, according to a press release from the police department.

At about 10 a.m., school staff reported that a student had made possible threats towards other students on campus. The staff promptly called the police department and separated the student. A school resource officer responded and investigated the matter.

Authorities determined the student did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus, despite making an inappropriate comment.

“Please take this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words,” police said in a press release.

