Student comment at local school prompts police investigation
Student comment at local school prompts police investigation 

Posted: 7:15 am, March 21, 2024 by News Staff

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD

Authorities determined the student did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus, despite the comment

– A student at Saint Rose Catholic School made an inappropriate comment on Wednesday, prompting a response from the Paso Robles Police Department, according to a press release from the police department.

At about 10 a.m., school staff reported that a student had made possible threats towards other students on campus. The staff promptly called the police department and separated the student. A school resource officer responded and investigated the matter.

Authorities determined the student did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus, despite making an inappropriate comment.

“Please take this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words,” police said in a press release.

Comments

