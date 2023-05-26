Student from Paso Robles graduates from Stanislaus State

Alejandra Nunez Cuevas graduating with a bachelor of science in business administration

– Stanislaus State will celebrate its Class of 2023 during the University’s Commencement ceremonies this week. Alejandra Nunez Cuevas of Paso Robles is graduating with a bachelor of science in business administration.

This year, 2,988 graduates and 373 credential recipients will be honored during three ceremonies held over two days. Graduates will enjoy the return of all commencement traditions – a processional, walking across the stage as their names are announced and faculty members in their academic regalia as they cheer and celebrate their students’ achievements. Some of the traditional commencement rituals were paused for the 2021 and 2022 ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our outstanding Class of 2023 and are excited to share this incredible milestone with our graduates, many of whom are the first in their families to graduate from college,” said Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn. “It is a monumental moment not only for them but for their families as well.”

This year’s ceremonies are especially poignant for Junn, as they will be her last as president. Junn announced earlier this year her plan to retire this summer after serving seven years as president and a 39-year career in higher education.

Visit Stanislaus State’s commencement website for additional information.

