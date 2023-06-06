Student from Paso Robles named to DePauw University’s Spring Dean’s List

List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher

– Cathryn Newlon from Paso Robles has been named to DePauw University‘s Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

About the university

Established in 1837, DePauw University, located in Greencastle, Indiana, is a private liberal arts college with an enrollment of approximately 2,200 students. The university offers over 40 majors and minors and is committed to providing a well-rounded education that emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Share To Social Media