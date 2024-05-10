Student from Paso Robles qualifies for Belmont University Dean’s List

– Wrynn Calagna, a student from Paso Robles, was named among the students who qualified for Belmont University’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Approximately 44% of the 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the list, according to the university.

“Earning a place on the dean’s list is a testament to the unwavering diligence, tenacity, and commitment to scholarly distinction exhibited by Belmont’s promising students,” said Belmont University Provost Dr. David Gregory. “The ability to excel both inside and outside the classroom emphasizes these students’ exceptional character and drive, and it is an honor for me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one. Whether they are contributing to the arts, pioneering groundbreaking research or championing important causes, they have consistently demonstrated the same level of passion and excellence that has brought them to this momentous academic achievement.”

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

