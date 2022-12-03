Student nominated for Jr. National Young Leaders Conference

Gofundme started to support student’s journey to Washington D.C.

– A teacher at Virginia Peterson Elementary has recently nominated a student to go to Washington, D.C. for the Jr. National Young Leaders Conference in June 2023. Starr Wilder, the 5th Grade Teacher at Virginia Peterson Elementary School, is seeking the community’s support to make this a reality.

Wilder has started a Gofundme for the 6th-grade student, Jesus Rios, to be able to attend the conference in June of 2023, as of Saturday morning, it has raised $1,250 of the $4,830 goal.

The Gofundme statement from Wilder reads:

My name is Starr Wilder and I was fortunate enough to have Jesus as a student last school year. As a fifth grader, Jesus demonstrated a love of writing and a natural ability to lead. He was the president of our student council and this role helped him to see the talent he had for serving and leading. To help foster this, I nominated Jesus for the Jr. National Young Leaders conference in Washington, D.C. When the Ciricutin-Rios family received the invitation they were elated and came back to Peterson to talk about it. The family and I would love to see Jesus get this experience.

A message from Rios:

I am a 6th grader at Lewis Middle School and have been nominated to represent my community at the Jr. National Young Leaders conference in Washington, D.C. by attending the Jr. NYLC, I will join other motivated students from around the country for an experiential leadership program.

As you can see, this will be a powerful experience, enabling me to interact with respected professionals in various fields while building relationships with students who will be my future colleagues. Attending this program will allow me to further my interest in public speaking and reach my career goal of becoming a writer. I maintain a GPA of 3.75, am involved in art and soccer and looking for leadership opportunities at the middle school.

Imagine if you had been given this opportunity for a life-changing experience when you were in school and were unable to participate for lack of funds, that is why I am requesting your help. My family and I are also having a bake sale to raise funds. My participation in the program depends on whether I can raise the funds with your support. Your support is greatly appreciated.

