Student filmmakers showcased at Paso Robles’ Estreno Film Festival

Festival to be held at the Berg Auditorium on April 22

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is set to present the “Estreno Film Festival” on April 22, at 6 p.m. in the Berg Auditorium, located at 3201 Spring Street.

Movie-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of films from local students and support their adventures. The festival will showcase two categories: Short Film (With People) and Animation Concessions.

The event is free and open to the public. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center encourages everyone to come out and support the budding filmmakers.

For more information call (805) 238-5825 or email bgrace@pasoschools.org.

