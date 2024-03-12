Student wins Rotary Club essay contest

– Approximately 90 students from Paso Robles High School submitted essays to participate in the annual Four-Way Test Essay Contest organized by the Paso Robles Rotary Club. One student from PRHS emerged as the winner.

The winner of the essay contest is Landon Lacy, who will receive a prize of $100. Landon’s essay will now move on to the Rotary District 5240 competition, where he could win an additional prize of $300. Other winners include Francisco (aka Paco) Guererro, who placed second; Sean Pailma, who placed

third; and Brandon Nguyen, who followed in fourth place. Honorable mentions go to Alycya Lopez and Hollie Coakley.

The contest was open to primary, middle, and high school students. They were asked to consider how “The Rotary Four-Way Test” can be used in everyday decision-making. They were then asked to write an essay about a story in which they applied these principles in their daily life. The essay had to answer the following questions:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The total essay word count depended on the participant’s grade, with a minimum of 150 words for grades 1-5, 200 words for grades 6-8, and 250+ words for grades 9-12. A panel of Rotary Club members judged entries and the winners were presented and awarded during a club’s luncheon. The Paso Robles Rotary Club thanked the teachers who encourage their students to participate in the contest, including Aaron Cantrell.

