Students and teachers coordinate end-of-year school supply exchange at Flamson

–Eighth graders drove up to Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles Monday to return chrome-books and textbooks. They also picked up artwork and other information from the teachers who volunteered to coordinate the exchange. School is over for the students, and this drive-through completes the academic year.

There is one more drive-through, however. On Thursday students will drive through to pick up their diplomas as part of the Promotion Exercise, not to be confused with graduation or commencement. Eighth graders get promoted to high school.

Vice Principal Audra Carr said the teachers enjoyed seeing students they have not seen for weeks. Likewise, students were thrilled to see the teachers with whom they’ve communicated only on their chrome books since the school board closed the schools back in March.

Carr says she encouraged residents to honk their horns in support of those eight graders getting promoted during the exercise Thursday morning at Flamson Middle School.

Daniel Lewis Middle School conducted its eight grade exchange last Friday.

