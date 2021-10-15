Jiu Jitsu students from local Gracie Barra school travel to compete in tournament

About half of students returned with medals

–Twenty-five members of Gracie Barra Paso Robles traveled to Santiago Canyon College in Orange County for the first Gracie Barra tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, about half of the students returned with medals around their necks.

Gracie Barra Paso Robles is the local franchise of the preeminent Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brand. With family and coach in tow, the group of youth and adult competitors arrived in the City of Orange to compete against other Gracie Barra schools.

“We’d been training for this competition for several weeks” Coach Eric Franco said. “We’re doing something right considering how many first time competitors came home with medals!”

