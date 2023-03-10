Students from Paso Robles named to dean’s list at Biola University

Trevor Jaureguy and Zane Warren named to list

– Biola University has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, with around 1,700 students named for their exceptional performance in their academic studies. To be included in the list, students must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits, and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.

Local residents Trevor Jaureguy and Zane Warren of Paso Robles were among those named to the Dean’s List. Both students are majoring in Cinema and Media Arts.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies,” said Tamara Anderson, associate provost of academic effectiveness and administration, “This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship. These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

For more information about Biola University, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

Share To Social Media