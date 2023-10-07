Students named to dean’s list at Biola University

– Approximately 1,500 students were recently named to the Biola University Dean’s List in spring 2022, including three students from North County. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

Trevor Jaureguy of Paso Robles, majoring in Cinema and Media Arts

Zane Warren of Paso Robles, majoring in Cinema and Media Arts

Emily Newby, of Atascadero, majoring in Liberal Studies Elementary Ed

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, senior associate provost. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola just welcomed its largest incoming class this fall since the pandemic, surpassing enrollment goals. Biola is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California.

