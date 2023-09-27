Studios on the Park presenting ‘Appetite for Art’ Oct. 5

All proceeds benefit Studios on the Park programs, mission

– Studios on the Park has announced its upcoming fundraising event, “Appetite for Art.” This unique cocktail party will combine the best of the arts, music, and culinary worlds to create an unforgettable evening for art enthusiasts. The event will be held at Studios on the Park on Oct. 5 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The evening will feature a variety of delectables from local businesses, including cocktails donated by Pappy McGregor’s, wines donated by Adelaida Vineyards, and a grazing board from Cured and Cultivated. There will also be music to enjoy from local pianist Eric Burgener. Along with these festivities, a silent auction will be unveiled, featuring artwork inspired by local artists’ favorite foods. Patrons will have the opportunity to create their own “yummy” masterpieces at an Art Bar containing all the supplies needed.

“Appetite for Art will be a fun opportunity for Paso to come together to celebrate art and food in a unique way,” Emma Henson, administrative coordinator of Studios on the Park stated, “We’ve curated the food, cocktails, and wine to showcase the creativity of our area. We invite everyone to join us for this one-of-a-kind evening.”

Tickets are available for purchase by emailing emma@studiosonthepark.org or by calling (805) 238-9800. All proceeds from the evening will support Studios on the Park’s mission to provide accessible arts programming to all and promote the arts within the community.

